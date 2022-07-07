Asphalt streets in Boyle Heights to get $1 million worth of cool pavement coating

It simply looks like a lighter shade of paint, but the gray covering is actually a new high tech coating to help lower ambient temperatures in asphalt-lined cities like Los Angeles.

(credit: CBS)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez says he has procured $1 million in federal funding to install this cooling element on Boyle Heights streets and improve greening, pedestrian safety, and public health.

"This project is a matter of racial justice and equity – and by targeting resources to communities disproportionately impacted by climate change, we ensure our residents are safer and equipped with the green infrastructure they need to combat rising temperatures," Gomez said in a statement.

Cool pavement coating can decrease surface temperatures by as much as 10 degrees, according to city officials. The City of Los Angeles has approximately 75 lane miles of cool pavement, with plans to install another 175 lane miles by 2028 in the city's hottest residential areas.

"Rising temperatures put our most vulnerable Angelenos at extreme risk, and demand solutions to protect their health and well-being," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. "Communities on the frontline of the climate crisis are our top priority when it comes to solutions to curb the climate crisis, and thanks to the support of Congressman Gomez, this program will bring real relief to the people of Boyle Heights."