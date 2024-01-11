Arsonist torches Long Beach shelter days before Christmas

The Long Beach Rescue Mission is rebuilding its women and children's shelter after a resident torched the center just a few days before Christmas.

"She lights the tree on fire, tries to take the drapes and catch those on fire," director Jeffrey Levine said. "Makes sure it's lit, walks across the room, looks back and once she knows it's set, she just walks back to her room."

Levine said the woman had been living in the shelter for several months. Levine said for the next few days, she evacuated, received emergency care, and prayed like the rest of the residents until her eventual arrest.

"Here is this person who was kind to us," Levine said. "They also tried to kill us."

All 47 residents escaped the inferno but the timing could not have been worse.

In his State of the City address Tuesday, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said the need for more beds has never been greater.

"Last January, we announced a local state of emergency making homeless our top priority," Richardson said.

Levine said the shelter had been turning away five to six families before the fire. Now, they can't house anyone.

Despite the tragedy, there was one downstairs room that was saved. Levine called it a Christmas miracle.

"Nothing touched this room," he said.

The children's playroom, which was renovated the day before the fire remains spotless. Levine said he's focusing ontehse little blessings and the power of forgiveness to get through touch times. He says hope is in store this year with the opening of a new men with disabilities shelter in February. In September, they plan to renovate and expand the women and children's shelter.

"The people that we serve can make a new life, a different life," Levine said. "And that hope is here."

--Rina Nakano contributed to this report.