Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson investigation underway after Fairfax carport fire

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Arson investigation underway after Fairfax carport fire
Arson investigation underway after Fairfax carport fire 02:11

The Los Angeles Fire Department is conducting an arson investigation after a carport fire in Fairfax Monday, firefighters confirmed. 

It happened around 2:13 a.m. in the 430 block of North Curson Avenue in the Fairfax District. Firefighters discovered a one-story detached garage to the rear of homes in the area. Multiple vehicles were damaged by the blaze. 

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire at 2:35 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. No arrests have been made so far and no suspect description has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.