Arson investigation underway after Fairfax carport fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department is conducting an arson investigation after a carport fire in Fairfax Monday, firefighters confirmed.

It happened around 2:13 a.m. in the 430 block of North Curson Avenue in the Fairfax District. Firefighters discovered a one-story detached garage to the rear of homes in the area. Multiple vehicles were damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire at 2:35 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. No arrests have been made so far and no suspect description has been released.

