Arson investigation launched after two dumpsters, carport catch fire in Canoga Park

Dumpster fire saved from spreading to nearby business in Canoga Park

Arson investigators were called to the scene of a fire outside of a Canoga Park commercial building early Monday morning.

When Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to the scene on N. Owensmouth Avenue, they found a carport in the rear of a commercial building heavily-involved with flames.

They also found fire escaping from two dumpsters in the immediate area.

It took 43 LAFD firefighters 33 minutes to extinguish the flames, preventing the flames from spreading to the one-story commercial building.

As a result of the blaze, arson investigators were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.