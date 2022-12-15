'Arrive Alive' safe holiday driving campaign revs up

'Tis the season to celebrate, and we're getting a reminder to do it safely. Law enforcement agencies are out with a warning to help save lives.

Law enforcement agencies are teaming up again this year with Triple-A and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the "Arrive Alive" campaign.

They're urging drivers to have a designated driver or alternative transportation when celebrating.

"We want this holiday season to be remembered for joy and laughter and those holiday meals and those gifts with their loved ones, rather than for a tragedy that can be so easily prevented," said Doug Shupe, a spokesman for the Automobile Club of Southern California. "Law enforcement is going to be very busy over the next few weeks ensuring that our roadways are safe. But everybody has to take responsibility for their own selves and for others, and be safe when they're heading to their holiday destinations."

They say don't drive intoxicated.

And don't drive "in-text-icated" -- put down your phone and focus only on the road ahead.