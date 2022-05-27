Arrests made in Beverly hills follow-home robbery from April

Authorities have made a pair of arrests in connection with a late-April follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest, where four people had over $70k in money and jewelry stolen from them.

The initial incident occurred on April 20 at around 12:45 a.m., when four people on their way from dining at a restaurant in Beverly Grove were followed back to their short-term rental property located on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

As soon as they had exited their vehicle, they were confronted by three suspects, all of which were armed with firearms.

The suspects demanded their jewelry before forcing the victims to let them into the residence. At one point one of the suspects pistol-whipped a victim as well.

After ransacking the rental property, they fled from the scene. In all, a high-end watch, a Mercedes key fob, phones, money and designer clothing were stolen.

The victims were able to describe the suspects to authorities, who were later located two of the suspects early Friday morning.

Then at around 1:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting on S. Virgil Avenue. When they arrived, they found a blood-trail leading from outside of the apartment complex into one of the units.

A SWAT team was called to the scene as other officers surrounded the building, but upon entry, they found no one inside. They were able to obtain a search warrant for the apartment, leading to the discovery of several items that were previously stolen in the April robbery. They also recovered three firearms from the scene.

At 2:15 a.m that evening, a 21-year-old man identified as Los Angeles resident Chanz Lee Yarbrough was checked into a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg at an unknown location in Hollywood.

Detectives were able to determine that the same three suspects who had committed the follow-home robbery drove to the apartment on S. Virgil, where one of them lived. They believe that as they were gathering the stolen property, one of them inadvertently fired a shot and hit Yarbrough in the leg.

As a result, they were able to identify Yarbrough and Artiz Alvarez, a 20-year-old Los Angeles resident as suspects in the case.

Alvarez was arrested on April 25 and charged with four counts of kidnap for robbery, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of an ex-convict with a gun. Alvarez was previously out on bond for a different robbery at the time.

Then, on May 24, detectives located Yarbrough and arrested him. He was also charged with four counts of kidnap for robbery and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers have yet to identify the third suspect.