Arrest made in LA election worker data theft

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday an arrest in connection with an investigation into the theft of personal data of election workers. 

The suspect, a Chief Financial Officer out of Michigan, is accused of stealing personal data from LA County election workers. The CFO is currently in custody in Michigan. 

Gascón added in a press conference that the data was not related to registered voter information or election material. 

The suspect was in a contract with the county for payroll and scheduling of election workers. Investigators learned of stolen data during a separate investigation. 

Investigators added there was no impact on elections, calculations of votes, or election results due to the theft. 

First published on October 4, 2022 / 1:39 PM

