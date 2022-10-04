Arrest made in LA election worker data theft
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday an arrest in connection with an investigation into the theft of personal data of election workers.
The suspect, a Chief Financial Officer out of Michigan, is accused of stealing personal data from LA County election workers. The CFO is currently in custody in Michigan.
Gascón added in a press conference that the data was not related to registered voter information or election material.
The suspect was in a contract with the county for payroll and scheduling of election workers. Investigators learned of stolen data during a separate investigation.
Investigators added there was no impact on elections, calculations of votes, or election results due to the theft.
