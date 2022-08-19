Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 67-year-old man in Fullerton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 19 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 19 AM Edition) 03:02

Fullerton police arrested a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run on Thursday that left a 67-year-old man dead. 

The initial incident occurred near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive Thursday morning at around 5 a.m., when the driver of a white Ford F-250 struck a bicyclist from behind, throwing him from his bike into a brick planter. The driver then fled the scene. 

The bicyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead. 

According to police, the suspect was last seen running from his vehicle on foot after he came to a stop near Jacaranda Place and Delphine Place by a witness who had followed him from the scene.

As they investigated the collision, police received a call from the driver who was turning himself in. 

They arrested 21-year-old Anaheim resident Jonathan Ocampo for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter. Ocampo is being held on $500,000 bail. 

The identity of the 67-year-old man "will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they deem appropriate," police said.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 8:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.