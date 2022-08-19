Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 67-year-old man in Fullerton

Fullerton police arrested a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run on Thursday that left a 67-year-old man dead.

The initial incident occurred near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive Thursday morning at around 5 a.m., when the driver of a white Ford F-250 struck a bicyclist from behind, throwing him from his bike into a brick planter. The driver then fled the scene.

The bicyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspect was last seen running from his vehicle on foot after he came to a stop near Jacaranda Place and Delphine Place by a witness who had followed him from the scene.

As they investigated the collision, police received a call from the driver who was turning himself in.

They arrested 21-year-old Anaheim resident Jonathan Ocampo for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter. Ocampo is being held on $500,000 bail.

The identity of the 67-year-old man "will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they deem appropriate," police said.