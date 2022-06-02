Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside.

According to authorities, the parent left the car running and stepped away momentarily when their vehicle, described as a gray truck was, stolen.

Suspect being arrested after allegedly stealing a gray truck with a 5-month-old child inside. The baby was found in the truck, unharmed. Citizen App

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

The 5-month-old was was found inside the vehicle, unharmed.

A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution.