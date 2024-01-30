Arrest made after suspect shoots another man for using woman's restroom at Redlands park

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a park in Redlands over the weekend in which the male victim was confronted and shot after using the women's restroom.

The shooting happened at Sylvan Park, located in the 600 block of N. University Street, at around 4 p.m., according to Redlands Police Department.

Investigators say that the scene unfolded when the victim tried to use the men's restroom, but turned around after seeing it was busy.

He instead went into the women's room, during which time two girls went in and quickly left, telling another person that he was inside.

As soon as he walked out, he was confronted by the shooter, now identified as 33-year-old Rudy Daniel Vazquez, who fired one shot at the victim's knee and pistol whipped him in the head.

"That's ridiculous," said one mother who was at the park shortly after the incident happened on Saturday. "I think that's a little overreacting, you know? Unless you actually seen him do something, then maybe, but still never resort to violence."

Friends of the victim say that the attack was completely unprovoked, and that he usually hangs around the park with them and is well-liked.

Police say that Vazquez threw the gun out of his car window when they tried to pull him over. He has been arrested and now faces an attempted murder charge for the incident.

The victim, who remains unidentified, is reportedly in stable condition.