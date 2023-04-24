Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemorations, closures

FILE -- Thousands of people march in Hollywood, Calif., to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, April 24, 2017. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

Schools will be closed today in the Los Angeles and Glendale unified school districts to commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day and there will be a rally in Little Armenia to mark the 108th anniversary of the start of the events that are widely viewed by scholars as the first genocide of the 20th century.

The LAUSD Board of Education adopted a policy in 2020 to close schools on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Students and teachers in the Glendale Unified School District have been given the day off on April 24 for Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day since the 2013-14 school year.

A bill establishing Genocide Remembrance Day as a state holiday to be observed on April 24 and permitting public schools and community colleges to close in observance of this holiday was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 29.

The "Armenian Genocide Commemorative Rally for Justice" is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue. It is organized by Unified Young Armenians, which also organized a rally Sunday outside the Azerbaijan Consulate in Brentwood seeking an immediate end to Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Glendale will conduct its 22nd annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, with the theme, "The Armenian Experience Through the Lens," celebrating the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema.

The keynote address will be delivered by actor Joe Manganiello, who will discuss intergenerational trauma, drawing from his familial history and the story of his maternal great-grandmother, Terviz "Rose" Darakijan, who survived the Armenian Genocide, organizers said.

On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, leading to an estimated 1.5 million people being killed. Turkey denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.