Armed suspects steal Tesla during Arcadia home invasion

Two armed men forced their way into an Arcadia home late Sunday night, tied up the residents, ransacked the home and then stole a Tesla, authorities said.

The home invasion occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Carriage House Lane.

According to Arcadia police, two suspects, at least one of whom was carrying a handgun, broke into the home while the couple who live there were inside. The suspects tied up the couple and then ransacked the home, putting stolen items into backpacks and bags, police said.

The suspects then stole the couple's late-model Tesla out of the garage and sped away. The stolen Tesla was later found abandoned in the 3800 block of East California Boulevard in Pasadena.

One of the victims also suffered facial injuries after being struck by one of the suspects, police said.

It's unclear if any part of the robbery was captured on security video. The two suspects were both described as about 5-foot-6, heavy-set, wearing dark clothes, masks and gloves.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 626-574-5151.