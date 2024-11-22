Armed suspect shot by LAPD during standoff in Eagle Rock

Paramedics took a man to the hospital after he shot at police during a standoff in Eagle Rock on Friday.

The standoff started at about 1:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. La Roda Avenue when officers encountered a man who was having suicidal ideations and holding a firearm on the front porch of a home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers stayed behind their cars and tried to talk to the man while he was still armed.

Investigators said the suspect shot at the officers before running into the home while officers returned fire.

The man refused to surrender to police, causing another standoff and eliciting a SWAT team to respond to the scene. He eventually exited the home at around 3 p.m. and surrendered to officers.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to the hospital in a stable condition.

After the ordeal, LAPD investigators found the suspect's handgun and booked it as evidence.

No one else was harmed during the standoffs.