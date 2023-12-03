Armed suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with deputies in Wildomar

An armed suspect died of an allegedly self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with deputies in Wildomar on Sunday.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a home in the 32000 block of Morelock Way at around 9:30 a.m. after learning of an assault that had occurred in the area, according to a statement from the department.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a victim and other people outside of the home. They say that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, who had barricaded inside of the home and was reportedly refusing to comply with the deputies' commands to surrender.

As their negotiation continued, deputies reported hearing a gunshot and shortly after found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Despite their attempts to provide medical aid, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information available on the suspect's identity or the moments leading up to the standoff.