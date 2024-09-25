Armed murder suspect detained after 9-hour standoff in Compton home

Deputies engaged in standoff with suspect in Compton

A 24-year-old armed murder suspect was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a nine-hour standoff with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's deputies in Compton. The suspect was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday,

The armed man was identified by LASD homicide investigators as a suspect in a Jan. 7 shooting death of a man near San Pedro Street and El Segundo Boulevard in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of 131st Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports regarding an armed suspect, who had barricaded himself inside the residence, according to the department.

After numerous attempts to try get the suspect out of the house and surrender, deputies from LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau and its Crisis Negotiation Team were called to assist in negotiating a surrender.

At 1:30 a.m., members of the Special Enforcement Bureau entered the home and ultimately took the suspect into custody.