Armed robbery suspects charged after allegedly posting stolen money on Instagram

Four men from Los Angeles County face federal charges after they posted the money they allegedly stole on Instagram.

The alleged crime spree lasted nearly two months and mainly targeted 7-Eleven stores in South LA from November 2023 to December 2023, according to the Department of Justice. Investigators tracked down the men and arrested them on July 23, 2024 as part of a nine-count indictment.

In it, authorities identify the alleged armed robbers as:

Charles Christopher, 24, of Compton

D'Angelo Spencer, 26, of South Los Angeles

Jordan Leonard, 25, of Torrance

Tazjar Rouse, 22, of Hollywood

Each has been charged with one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Additionally, the indictment also outlines various counts of Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime in violence.

They face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each Hobb Act-related count and a minimum sentence of seven years for each firearm brandishing count.

"Violent gun crime leaves lasting emotional and psychological scars for victims," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said. "Anyone thinking that violent robberies are a good way to make money should take note that there will be consequences for your actions."

Investigators claimed that Christoper or Leonard would typically hold their victims at gunpoint as they demanded they hand over their cell phones or wallets.

The robberies spanned from Nov. 4 to Dec. 24, mainly focussing on 7-Elevens in South LA, but the crew allegedly robbed a CVS in Hollywood.

On Nov. 28, Leonard posted a photo on Instagram with a stack of cash and a caption of "love my bros we go hit every time and tagged his alleged accomplices Christopher and Spencer, according to federal investigators. Federal prosecutors claimed the crew had just robbed a 7-Eleven before posting the photo.

The four men allegedly stole $7,617 in their nearly two-month crime spree.