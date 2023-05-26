Armed robber leads Glendora police on pursuit then takes a woman hostage

An armed man went on an hours-long crime spree after Glendora police ruined his attempt to rob a local Kohl's.

According to the Glendora Police Department, the potentially violent crime spree started last week on May 15 when a man and two women tried to steal from the department store. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man, armed with brass knuckles and a Taser, taunting an employee.

All of the suspects got away from the police and jumped into a stolen car before leading authorities on a dangerous pursuit through the city and into nearby La Verne.

Failing to lose the police, the trio ran from the car and into separate homes. The two women broke into a nearby home and hid in a closet while the man hopped over several fences in an attempt to evade custody.

He eventually broke into a home and held a woman at gunpoint. He held her hostage for nearly 30 minutes before she was able to break free and make it to the officers waiting outside. She was not injured.

Now alone in the home, the suspect refused to surrender despite repeated negotiation attempts. However, after over five hours, a SWAT team was finally able to apprehend the man.

The suspect, 30-year-old Victor Hugo Benitez, was charged with seven felonies: kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery, felony evading, grand theft auto, felon in possession of a firearm and hit-and-run.

Erica Mireles, 29, was charged with felony theft, trespassing and petty theft. The final accomplice, 19-year-old Anissa Virgen, was charged with felony theft and trespassing.