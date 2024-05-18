Armed man shot outside home of woman who had restraining order against him in Monrovia

A man who was allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot outside of the home of a woman who had an active restraining order against him in Monrovia on Friday.

Officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of E. Lime Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. after receiving a call from the woman, according to a statement from the Monrovia Police Department.

"Officers responded immediately and discovered the male subject deceased with a gunshot wound," the statement said.

He has not yet been identified.

Both a knife and a firearm were recovered by investigators at the scene.

Investigators have not disclosed who shot the man or the moments leading up to the shooting.

The woman was detained for questioning in the incident. No arrests have yet been announced, however.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were contacted to assist MPD with the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.