Armed man shot by police officers during a Hemet theft investigation is dead

A theft investigation in Hemet Tuesday led to a deadly shooting, as an armed man outside an adjacent residence where the investigation was happening was shot and killed by police.

Hemet Police Department officers were first dispatched to the the 800 block of South Harvard Street, located near Johnston Avenue and State Street around 10 a.m.

While searching the backyard of the South Harvard Street residence, officers encountered an armed man in a neighboring backyard, according to police.

Hemet police reported the man was later discovered to be unrelated to the initial investigation and was a neighboring resident.

Police shot the armed man. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during this incident. Hemet police said the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave per department policy and the officer's name will not be released at this time.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office Force Investigation Detail, aided by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, are investigating this case.

More information will be released Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.