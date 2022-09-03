Armed man shot and killed by LA deputy near Inglewood

A man who was allegedly armed was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy Friday night, and Saturday morning sheriff's homicide investigators are looking into the incident.

It happened around 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South LA Sheriff's Station were called regarding a man with a gun.

Deputies found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

A deputy-involved shooting occurred and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Serna said.

There is no additional information available at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)