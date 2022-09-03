Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed man shot and killed by LA deputy near Inglewood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man who was allegedly armed was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy Friday night, and Saturday morning sheriff's homicide investigators are looking into the incident. 

It happened around 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South LA Sheriff's Station were called regarding a man with a gun.

Deputies found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. 

A deputy-involved shooting occurred and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Serna said.

There is no additional information available at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 6:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.