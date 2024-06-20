Possibly armed man barricades for hours from officers in Tarzana

A man believed to be armed is barricading in a Tarzana apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were notified around 10:32 a.m. about a domestic violence call in the 5700 block of Etiwanda Ave. in Tarzana.

Around 6 p.m. the man was still refusing to surrender to police. The Los Angeles Fire Department is on standby. No injuries have been reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)