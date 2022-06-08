Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house, Supreme Court says

Washington — An armed man was arrested early Wednesday morning near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland, the Supreme Court said.

The man, who was not identified by the court, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. and had made threats against Kavanaugh. The suspect was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District in Bethesda, Maryland, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said.

Following the release last month of a draft Supreme Court opinion indicating a majority of the justices voted to overturn the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, the Supreme Court Police reported a "significant increase in violent threats," including threats made on social media and directed at members of the court, according to an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security.

Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the U.S. Marshals Service to provide additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court to ensure the safety of the justices amid the public backlash to the draft decision.