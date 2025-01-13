Arizona school offers to donate clothing and blankets to Altadena students

Support from strangers floods in after two Altadena charter schools were burned to the ground

Support from strangers floods in after two Altadena charter schools were burned to the ground

The leader of the Aveson Charter Schools surveyed the damage the Eaton Fire caused to one of their campuses. Despite the destruction, the students' next lesson may move some to tears thanks to the surprising support from strangers.

"Their school said that they wanted to adopt our school, just beautiful," said Ian McFeat, executive director of Aveson Charter School.

The 14,000-acre Eaton Fire decimated Altadena neighborhoods, destroying or damaging at least 7,000 structures – making it one of California's most destructive blazes. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, at least 16 people have died as a result of the wildfire. The only blaze in LA County with more deaths than the Eaton Fire happened in 1933 at Griffith Park. It killed 29 people.

For days, McFeat has juggled finding support for students and teachers who lost homes. McFeats own house was destroyed in the fire.

Wednesday, his team will bring the school community together to comfort one another. While they have offers to temporarily use another site for classes, it's not clear when that might happen.

McFeat said his team has no connection to the Arizona school offering support and cannot wait to share it with their students.