Arizona man who drowned in Lake Havasu recovered by San Bernardino County sheriff's divers

San Bernardino County sheriff's divers helped recover the body of an Arizona man who drowned in Lake Havasu over the weekend.

Samuel J. Wipf, 35, of Parker, Ariz., was found Sunday night using Mohave County sheriff's towable side scan sonar. His body was recovered by San Bernardino County sheriff's divers and turned over the care of the coroner's division.

(credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities were first called out to a report of drowning in Skiers Cove on Lake Havasu at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told deputies the victim was swimming with friends at the rear of a floating vessel when Wipf started to struggle for some reason, went under water, then never resurfaced.

The rescue operation included sheriff's divers from San Bernardino County, Mohave County, and Lake Havasu City. A helicopter from Native Air was also brought in to conduct aerial searches.

An investigation into the drowning continues. Anyone with information can call San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Steven Cook at (760) 326-9200.