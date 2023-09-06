Watch CBS News
Argument turns to shooting outside Fontana liquor store; one hospitalized

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Fontana liquor store that left one man hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Fontana Police Department, officers were called to Royal Market, located at 17070 Walnut Village Parkway, at around 11:45 a.m. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been involved in some sort of dispute with another person in the parking lot of the business. 

There was no suspect description provided by investigators. 

KCAL-News Staff
September 5, 2023

