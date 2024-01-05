Are you prepared for an earthquake? Tips to plan ahead

Hours after a 4.2 earthquake rattled most of Southern California on Friday, the second such quake in a week's span, state officials are urging residents to be prepared in the event of a massive natural disaster.

KCAL News has compiled a list of resources for residents to both plan ahead, and take action if necessary.

Ready.gov, a United States government run website, has a series of tips to warn about the severity of earthquakes and how you can take the necessary steps to plan for an emergency.

Those steps include making emergency communication plans, putting together a supply kit and protecting your home from the worst.

Similarly, the Red Cross offers advice on how to plan ahead, what to do during an actual earthquake and how you can strengthen your home ahead of time.

They also offer a free phone application to keep families connected in the event of a natural disaster.

The go-to source for everything seismologically related, the USGS provides an extensive list of steps you can take to prepare for the before, during and after of an earthquake.

The website also has an extensive list of resources and response agencies for those affected by earthquakes.

Directly from the Governor's office, this page offers Californians with a chance to check out drills throughout the state to prepare for large earthquakes, as well as offers a wide array of educational material on natural events.

Along with tips for safety, the page has a more localized list of resources for impacted families.

CEA has a seven step safety program in the event of an earthquake, which includes knowing what to do ahead of time, during and after a large earthquake hits.

It also has a link for families to look into earthquake insurance.