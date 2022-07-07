Are Southern California gas prices finally dropping?

After a brutal stretch of prices rising at the pump, analysts say the average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County could be finally dropping.

Prices Wednesday in the area dropped for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $6.264.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

People getting gas locally Wednesday said they were happy the prices were finally going down.

"Sometimes you have to decide if you'll get $20 worth of gas or get lunch," said one customer Wednesday.

One customer only put $13 in his tank so he could pay for a trip he was planning to take later.

The average price has dropped 19.6 cents over the past 24 days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.3 cents less than one week ago and 10.2 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.934 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 22nd consecutive day and 23rd time in 24 days, dropping 2.1 cents to $6.17. It has decreased 24 cents over the past 24 days, including six-tenths of a cent Tuesday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 8 cents less than one week ago and 17.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.882 more than one year ago.