Arcadia pursuit suspect crashes into Covina tree; suspect at large
A vehicle being pursued by Arcadia police crashed into a tree in Covina early Wednesday morning, and police were searching for the driver.
Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified reason in the Arcadia area at about 5:30 a.m., but the driver of the Volkswagen sedan did not pull over.
Arcadia officers pursued the vehicle, and the car crashed into a tree on the 19000 block of E. Rambling Rd. in Covina.
The driver then fled on foot. Police formed a perimeter and were searching for the suspect.
No suspect information was available.
The vehicle was not reported stolen.
