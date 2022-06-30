Watch CBS News
Arango, Musovski, Opoku score in LAFC's 3-1 win over Dallas

Christian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night.

Arango's goal put LAFC (11-3-3) ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th.

Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas (7-5-5) in the 38th.

Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.

LAFC next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 11:05 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

