April showers to fall on SoCal starting Thursday night before temps heat up this weekend

A quick-moving storm system will bring April showers to SoCal starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning.

The rain will start to spread into Ventura and Los Angeles counties between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. and continue through early Friday.

CBSLA meteorologist Alex Biston said there is a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow levels will fall to 5,500 feet early Friday morning with several inches of snow possible above 6,000 feet. There could be some light snow showers in the peaks around the grapevine but it isn't expected to be cold enough for snow to accumulate on the roads.

The system is expected to bring up to 0.25" of rain to most coast and valley locations with locally higher amounts in the mountains.

Wind is also expected to pick up throughout the area, especially across the mountains and deserts, Biston said.

A Wind Advisory is in effect in the Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, and mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County. Gusts as strong as 55 mph are possible.

The storm system will move east Friday, but cool and breezy conditions will stick around for the remainder of the day.

A big warm-up will happen late this weekend and early next week as temperatures rise into the 90s in some areas Sunday and Monday.