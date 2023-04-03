April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Cellphone use has become the most common distraction, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in addition to actions like adjusting the radio or GPS, eating and drinking, and applying makeup.

NHTSA data shows distracted driving killed 3,142 people in 2020.

In L.A., more than 5,000 cellphone driving citations were issued in the first quarter of this year, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

