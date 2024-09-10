Watch CBS News
Apollo Fire quickly scorches 500 acres near Lancaster in Los Angeles County

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

As three wildfires scorched thousands of acres in Southern California, another smaller blaze broke out in Los Angeles County and quickly burned hundreds of acres in just a few hours Tuesday.

The Apollo Fire started near West Aqueduct Road and 245th Street West in a northern area of the county about 30 miles west of Lancaster at around 11:45 a.m. and tore through 500 acres within three hours, according to Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 

Its cause remains under investigation, and as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no evacuation warnings or orders had been issued by authorities. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

