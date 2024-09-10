Apollo Fire quickly scorches 500 acres near Lancaster in Los Angeles County

Apollo Fire burns at least 500 acres in Lancaster area

As three wildfires scorched thousands of acres in Southern California, another smaller blaze broke out in Los Angeles County and quickly burned hundreds of acres in just a few hours Tuesday.

The Apollo Fire started near West Aqueduct Road and 245th Street West in a northern area of the county about 30 miles west of Lancaster at around 11:45 a.m. and tore through 500 acres within three hours, according to Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Its cause remains under investigation, and as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no evacuation warnings or orders had been issued by authorities.

