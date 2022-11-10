AP projects Shirley Weber reelected as California Secretary of State
Shirley Weber has been elected to a second term as California's secretary of state.
Weber was appointed to her first term by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of a political dominos that started when U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was elected vice president in November 2020.
Newsom appointed California's then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris, angering some who felt he should have replaced her with another Black woman.
Hours later, Newsom named Weber to replace Padilla.
