AP projects Shirley Weber reelected as California Secretary of State

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Shirley Weber has been elected to a second term as California's secretary of state. 

Weber was appointed to her first term by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of a political dominos that started when U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was elected vice president in November 2020. 

Newsom appointed California's then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris, angering some who felt he should have replaced her with another Black woman.

Hours later, Newsom named Weber to replace Padilla.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 7:44 PM

