Antisemitic incidents are at an all-time high according to new report

Antisemitic incidents are at an all-time high according to a just-released Anti-Defamation League report.

There was a 36 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in 2022 which included threats, slurs, vandalism, and physical attacks. There were 237 recorded incidents in Los Angeles last year, up from 182 incidents in 2021.

"These record-setting figures make clear that there has not just been a surge of antisemitism, there is an unfortunate and unmistakable trendline that antisemitism is deeply embedded and growing in every part of society," ADL Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey I. Abrams said.

The report states that beginning in January 2022 and continuing monthly, if not weekly, antisemitic and conspiratorial flyers were tossed into the yards and driveways of homes throughout neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles, Whittier, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Torrance, and elsewhere.

The report lists that within Greater Los Angeles neighborhoods, schools and synagogues, there have been antisemitic-related attacks including; bomb threats, graffitied swastikas, harassing phone calls and emails, property damage, physical assaults, and in February this year, shootings of two orthodox Jewish men in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

"This further demonstrates the critical need for the work of ADL, and all its partners, both Jewish and non-Jewish, to rally and speak out, share facts and show strength in the face of antisemitism," said Abrams.

Nationally, antisemitic incidents surged to historic levels in 2022, with a total of 3,697 incidents reported across the United States, an increase of 36 percent compared to 2021.