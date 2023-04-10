Anti-Islamic hate-crime suspect sought for Koreatown vandalism

Police are seeking a hate-crime suspect who defaced a mosque and Islamic cultural center in the Koreatown area early Easter Sunday morning.

The suspect was recorded on camera using a permanent marker to write anti-Islamic hate words on the property of a religious center located at 434 Vermont Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, wearing a black beanie hate, black jacket, a black short, black pants and black shoes.

He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Vermont Avenue.

The graffiti on exterior pillars of the mosque of the Islamic Center of Southern California was covered up Monday morning.

A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday to give further details about the case.

"This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances. ... We must remain vigilant and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respects the beliefs and traditions of all communities," the Islamic Center of Southern California said in a statement.

"Things like this happen, but fortunately things like this bring us together," said Islamic Center member Fred Mir, who arrived for Ramadan prayers early Monday morning. "From bad things, good things come, so things like this always bring us together, and it just brings awareness."