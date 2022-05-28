Anti-Asian hate murals vandalized in Alhambra and Cerritos

Two anti-Asian hate murals made by a local artist were vandalized, one of which had a slur painted over it.

"It breaks my heart to learn that during the AAPI Heritage Month the County-commissioned MariNoami Anti-Asian murals, which were installed at the National Asian Pacific America Families Against Substance Abuse office in Alhambra and the Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos last year, were vandalized — the former with a hateful slur," Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement.

The murals were a comic strip with several notable Asian American icons including Grace Lee Boggs, George Takei, Margaret Cho and Yuri Kochiyama, among many others.

Solis said that the slur was quickly removed.

"Hate will not be tolerated here," she added. "Hate will be removed when seen and replaced with education and respect for all."