Another storm system anticipated to move into Southern California

Another storm is expected to move into Southern California as early as Sunday.

A chance of showers is in the forecast with rainfall anticipated to be lighter, but a winter weather advisory has been issued for the mountains through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Snowfall will be possible Sunday night and will continue on- and- off through Wednesday. The mountains of LA and Ventura counties could see 4- to 8- inches or more and 1- to 3- inches through the mountain passes.

Rain is expected by Monday morning, which will continue through about Wednesday. The storm system is coming down from the north, and, therefore, rain totals aren't expected to be as high.

Conditions are expected to dry Thursday through Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected to continue through the work week.