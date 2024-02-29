Another storm is coming: Here's what we know

Another storm is coming to Southern California. Here is what to expect

By Marina Jurica

Get ready for our next winter storm of the season! This will be our coldest so far as we enter into March like a lion. A very cold Aleutian low moving in from Alaska will slowly make its way down the California coastline. Even though we aren't going to bear the brunt of this storm being on the edge, there are still concerns because our ground is saturated already.

Friday Morning

You will wake up to some clouds, a bit of drizzle, and some peaks of sunshine before the storm arrives as the system makes its way down. By 8AM we will see some isolated showers start to pop up throughout the area, but overall, not a bad start to the day. Be prepared for later in the day!

Friday Afternoon

Get the umbrella ready as the system starts to move into Ventura County from 12-2pm, then slowly into LA County after 5pm. By 8pm and overnight it will move into Orange County and the Inland Empire. Gusty SW winds will start to pick up, so a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Antelope Valley and our mountain areas starting at 8pm.

Saturday

It definitely looks to be the wettest as we see a consistent light to moderate rainfall, which could be heavy at times as the system is at its closest to us. Winds will be 30-50mph in the mountains and valleys and 20-35mph for the rest of the area. The San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley will be most susceptible to damaging winds, especially once the snow elevations drop and blowing snow will be a problem.

Speaking of snow, Winter Weather Advisories also start tomorrow through Sunday. Snow elevations will start at 6000', but rapidly drop to 3000' by Sunday morning. We could see up to 12" of snow above 6000', up to 6" of snow above 5000' and then up to 3" of snow above 3-4000'. If you are traveling through the I-5 grapevine on Saturday evening, there could be a dusting to 1" of snow there so motorists beware.

Rain totals for this event will be .50-1" for the coast and valleys and 1" to 3" for the foothills and mountains. Compared to what we have seen so far this year, it doesn't seem like a lot. However, with the ground already saturated we will still see the potential for flooding impacts in the usual trouble spots.

SUNDAY MORNING:

Lingering isolated showers early, mostly cloudy, breezy, and much colder the rest of the day. Cold air will seep in behind this system, so a good day to get the fireplaces going as overnights dip into the 30s and low 40s!

Avoid flooded roads, it will take much less to cause flooding now that we have seen so much rain already this season. Watch for mud and rockslides on canyon roads or below steep slopes. Watch those vulnerable areas from mudslides in previous storms. Expect winter driving conditions to be treacherous with blowing and heavy falling snow.

We will keep you up to date as the storm moves in, but get ready for a soggy Saturday as you are making your weekend plans!

Stay safe on the roads,

Meteorologist Marina Jurica