Another fatal shooting at site of Riverside memorial for two others killed earlier this week

One person was shot and killed late Thursday night at the site of a memorial in Riverside for two others who were shot and killed earlier this week near the same spot.

The shooting occurred on Pierce Street, near La Sierra Avenue, according to Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback.

The shooting victim was at a memorial site for the other victims of a triple-shooting which occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday and left two dead and a third in serious condition.

Thursday night's victim was shot in the head, Railsback said. Paramedics performed CPR before he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately provided.

It's unclear how the two incidents may be connected. No suspect information or a possible motive was immediately disclosed.

At about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Riverside police responded to the same area to find two people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and a second was taken to a hospital.

A third shooting victim was found in a car whose occupants flagged down officers on a 91 freeway offramp. The group in the car said the man had been shot and stopped breathing. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Investigators later determined that the man had also been shot at the Pierce Street location.