Animal shelter euthanasia reforms proposed in 'Bowie's Law'

With a goal to make every animal shelter in the state a no-kill shelter, Assemblyman Bill Essayli, R-Corona, proposed legislation Friday seeking shelter euthanasia reform.

Essayli introduced Assembly Bill 595, also known as "Bowie's Law," which would require a 72-hour public notice before any pet could be euthanized in California.

"Unfortunately, far too often, perfectly healthy, loving animals are euthanized before they have a chance to be adopted. Last year, an innocent puppy named Bowie was wrongfully euthanized, and AB 595 would have prevented this tragedy from occurring," said Essayli.

The puppy had been selected for adoption by a nonprofit, "Underdog Heroes Rescue," but before volunteers could get the dog, workers at a Los Angeles County animal shelter euthanized him, according to Essayli.

The assemblyman is also proposing a comprehensive statewide study aimed at collecting data on the status of shelters and their euthanasia practices.

"Some shelters give notice, some give very little notice, and some give no notice at all,'' the assemblyman said. "Bowie's Law will end the inconsistency. Our goal is to make every shelter in the state a no-kill shelter, and the state study required by this bill will build the foundation for our mission.''