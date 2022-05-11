Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs Tampa Bay
Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers pitched the 12th no-hitter in the club's history on their way to 12-0 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays.
This is the most recent no-hitter since Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined for one against the Mariners on July 12, 2019, the first game following the overdose death of Tyler Skaggs.
This was the left-hander's 11th start for the Angels. He walked one man and struck out two on the way to a season-high 107 pitches.
The Halos currently sit atop the AL West with 21-11 record.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.