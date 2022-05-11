Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers throws no-hitter vs Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers pitched the 12th no-hitter in the club's history on their way to 12-0 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Reid Detmers #48 of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 10, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Getty Images

This is the most recent no-hitter since Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined for one against the Mariners on July 12, 2019, the first game following the overdose death of Tyler Skaggs.

This was the left-hander's 11th start for the Angels. He walked one man and struck out two on the way to a season-high 107 pitches.

The Halos currently sit atop the AL West with 21-11 record.