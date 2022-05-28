Angels place Anthony Rendon on 10-Day Injured List

The Los Angels Angels have placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-Day Injured List as a result of wrist inflammation.

X-rays revealed that while there was no structural damage, Rendon's wrist was causing him enough issue to miss time.

The injury happened during Thursday night's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays while at bat. He missed Friday's game as well.

In 41 games this season, Rendon is hitting .242 with five homers and 23 runs driven in. He sports a .335 on-base percentage and a .738 OPS.

No corresponding move has yet been made.

Rendon's time in Los Angeles has been plagued by injury, though this is his first stint on the injured list thus far this season. After signing with the team in 2020, and playing throughout the shortened-season, Rendon spent three separate trips on the injured list in 2021.