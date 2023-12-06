Angels ink relievers Adam Cimber, Luis García to one-year deals

The Angels further bolstered their bullpen this week, inking right-handed relief pitchers Adam Cimber and Luis García to one-year deals ahead of the 2024 season.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Adam Cimber #90 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 23, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

Cimber, now 33, is slated to earn $1.65 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who first reported the signing. Last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, he had a 7.40 ERA in 20 and two-thirds innings pitched with 12 strikeouts.

Most known for his funky submarine delivery, Cimber is a six-year veteran who has shown glimpses of prowess out of the pen, most notably in 2021 and 2022 when he hurled more than 70 innings in each campaign and managed an ERA under 3.00.

He now heads to his fifth big league team having previously spent time with the Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins.

The Halos are getting a familiar face in Luis García, who pitched for the team back in 2019.

García, 36, is coming off of two seasons with the San Diego Padres, where the flamethrower regularly slotted into high-leverage innings in 2022 before his numbers experienced a notable dip in 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 15: Luis Garcia #66 of the San Diego Padres in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of a double header at Citizens Bank Park on July 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Padres 6-4. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

He finished last year with a 4.07 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.

The 11-year MLB veteran is projected to earn $4.25 million for the one-year contract, which was first reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

He broke into the league back in 2013, spending six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before he was traded to the Angels. Since then he's seen time with the Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

The moves come just days after the Angels signed left-handed reliever Adam Kolarek to his own one-year deal worth $900,000.