Angels decline options on Eduardo Escobar and Aaron Loup, who become free agents

The Los Angeles Angels declined a $9 million option on infielder Eduardo Escobar and a $7.5 million option on left-hander Aaron Loup, who both became free agents.

Escobar gets a $500,000 buyout as part of a $20 million, two-year contract he agreed to with the New York Mets, who traded him to the Angels in June. Loup receives a $2 million buyout as part of a $17 million, two-year deal.

The 34-year-old Escobar hit .219 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 189 plate appearances with the Angels, finishing the season with a .226 average, six homers and 31 RBIs.

A 13-year big league veteran who was an All-Star with Arizona in 2021, Escobar has a .253 average with 164 homers and 636 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox (2011-12), Minnesota (2012-18), Arizona (2018-21), Milwaukee (2021), the Mets (2022-23) and the Angels.

Loup, who turns 36 in December, was 2-3 with a 6.10 ERA in 55 relief appearances, down from a 3.84 ERA in 2022. He is 23-30 with a 3.43 ERA and eight saves in 12 major league seasons with Toronto (2012-18), Philadelphia (2018), San Diego (2019), Tampa Bay (2020), the Mets (2021) and the Angels.

