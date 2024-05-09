Angels add infielder Luis Guillorme in trade with Braves

The Atlanta Braves shipped utility infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for cash.

Guillorme started in five games at second base and one game at shortstop for the Braves and also pitched one inning in relief this season before he was sent to the Angels. Guillorme, 29, hit .150 in 20 at-bats.

Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23. He has a .258 career batting average and joined Atlanta prior to the season on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

In a corresponding move, the Halos moved third baseman Anthony Rendon to the 60-day injured list to make roster space.