Angelenos traverse traffic as delegates arrive for Summit of the Americas

Angelenos prepare for President Biden's arrival to the Summit of the Americas

With street closures in place for the ninth Summit of the Americas, getting to work for many people has been a challenge, with drivers asked to avoid using many of the exit ramps throughout downtown Los Angeles.

"Traffic here has been a little chaotic," said one worker. "I got here at 4 o'clock in the morning and it is ridiculous."

Drivers have been asked to avoid using any of the exit ramps between the 10 and the 101 Freeways while also steering clear from Wilshire Avenue and the Sixth Street off-ramps.

Some workers were told to work from home with President Joe Biden slated to arrive Wednesday.

"Traffic is really tough but it's important that we're here," said Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights L.A. executive director Angelica Salas.

Despite the long commute, Salas made it on time to present to delegates from Venezuela, Colombia, Panama and Beliz.

"Los Angeles is the largest immigrant city in the entire country, and I would say the region," she said. It's important that we also offer lessons of how do you properly integrate immigrants and recognize their contributions to our region."

While many are dreading the traffic, Griselda Velasquez has no complaints about the traffic her and her food truck will face this week.

"Business-wise it's booming," she said.

With Biden arriving on Wednesday, a whole host of events are scheduled throughout day including The Sixth Young Americas Forum, the Ministerial Meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group chaired by the Secretary of State and the Summit of Americas Inaugural Ceremony The President and the First Lady.