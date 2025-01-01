Angelenos flock to Gloria Molina Grand Park for Los Angeles' New Year's Eve celebrations

The West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve party hit Gloria Molina Grand Park on Tuesday evening, drawing thousands of people with live music, food and family fun.

The event started at 8 p.m. and ran all six blocks that comprise the park, just outside of Los Angeles City Hall. Attendees were treated to local and international artists playing live on two different stages, as well as a seven-minute art show that was projected onto the facade of City Hall as midnight approached.

The Countdown Stage, which was located on Block 4 between Broadway and Spring Street, was hosted by Novena Carmel from KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic," who spun music for 45 minutes starting at 8 p.m. and just under 30 minutes moments after midnight struck.

Additionally, hip-hop band Weapons of Mass Creation played for over an hour at 8:45 p.m, and were followed by Pachy "Pachyman" Garcia, a Puerto Rican producer and musician. The event was followed by Brooklyn-based afrobeat band Antibalas, who played from 11:05 to 11:55 p.m.

On The Get Down Stage, which was located at the Performance Lawn between Grand Avenue and Hill Street, people were treated to DJ-host-producer Midi Riperton, who was formerly known as Sammi G. The all-female lineup of Djs included DJ Sparkle and DJ Mak-10 from Girls Make Beats.

On top of all the music, NYELA featured an art show on the side of City Hall alluding to LA's beauty, diversity, culture and natural landscapes, all while seeking to heighten Angelenos' "awareness of environmental green living," organizers said.

More than 30 food trucks lined the park, though alcohol was not permitted as organizers wanted to ensure a family friendly affair.