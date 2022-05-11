Andy Dick arrested at Orange County campground in sexual assault investigation

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday at an Orange County campground on suspicion of sexual assault.

The 56-year-old comedian and actor was arrested Wednesday morning at O'Neill Regional Park, 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road. Authorities say a man who was taken to a hospital for an exam identified Dick as the person who had sexually assaulted him.

According to reports, Dick had been living at the campground in RVs with other livestreamers, who captured the arrest on video.

Dick remains in custody on $25,000 bail.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.