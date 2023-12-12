Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street" actor, dies at age 61

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor known for roles in numerous television series including "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," has died following a "brief illness," Braugher's rep, Jennifer Allen, told to CBS News. He was 61.

After making his film debut in 1989's "Glory," Braugher achieved widespread recognition in 1993 for his role as Det. Frank Pembleton in "Homicide: Life on the Street." He spent six seasons on the show and was nominated for best lead actor at the 1996 and 1998 Emmy awards, winning in '98.

Braugher left the show after the 1998 season, but returned in 2000 for the made-for-TV movie "Homicide: The Movie." He also played the Pembleton character in a 1996 episode of "Law & Order."

Braugher picked up a second Emmy win in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in the FX miniseries "Thief."

Andre Braugher attends the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC

Brauer then went on to star in the critically acclaimed TNT series "Men of a Certain Age." While the show only ran for two seasons, Braugher picked up two more Emmy nods in the best supporting actor category.

Braugher played Capt. Raymond Holt on all eight seasons of the police sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Braugher racked up four more Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the stern, deadpan police captain.

Braugher was also known for his voice work, appearing in several episodes of Netflix's "Bojack Horseman," and in the animated films "Superman/Batman: Apocalypse," for which he voiced Darkseid, and Dreamworks' "Spirit Untamed."

Braugher earned a total of 11 Emmy nominations throughout his career, along with two Golden Globe nods and 22 NAACP Image Award nominations.

Born and raised in Chicago, Braugher earned a bachelor of arts from Stanford University and a master of fine arts from Juilliard in New York City.

In 1991, Braugher married Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of "Homicide: Life on the Street" on which she had a recurring role as Det. Pembleton's wife. The couple has three children.