Watch CBS News
Local News

Anaheim police surround BMO building after bank robbery

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police lead people out of the Anaheim bank after responding to an attempted bank robbery
Police lead people out of the Anaheim bank after responding to an attempted bank robbery 01:28

Anaheim police surrounded a BMO building after a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers placed themselves on each corner of the building and closed a nearby intersection at E. Palma Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.

The suspect held at least one person hostage during the standoff. Officers led the two out of the bank at about 6:00 p.m. The Anaheim Police Department detained at least one suspect. 

The FBI knew of the situation but allowed the Anaheim police to take the lead. 

The bank robbery started at about 4:40 p.m. Investigators said the suspect quickly took one person hostage when officers arrived.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 6:02 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.