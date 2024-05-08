Anaheim police surround BMO building after bank robbery
Anaheim police surrounded a BMO building after a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Officers placed themselves on each corner of the building and closed a nearby intersection at E. Palma Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.
The suspect held at least one person hostage during the standoff. Officers led the two out of the bank at about 6:00 p.m. The Anaheim Police Department detained at least one suspect.
The FBI knew of the situation but allowed the Anaheim police to take the lead.
The bank robbery started at about 4:40 p.m. Investigators said the suspect quickly took one person hostage when officers arrived.
The victim did not sustain any injuries.